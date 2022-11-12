Rhea Ripley has been doing quite well in WWE lately, taking on the role of The Judgment Day's muscle. She doesn't back down from fights against anybody, male or female, and is always looking for one, especially if they have something negative to say about The Nightmare.

She made her presence felt at Crown Jewel, where she helped The Judgment Day defeat The O.C. in a six-man tag team match. Michael Cole was sick of seeing Ripley always give Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio the advantage in their matches. He claimed that "somebody needs to kick her a**."

Sportskeeda Wrestling's official Twitter handle posted an image of the quote, to which the former RAW Women's Champion responded with a threatening message to Cole. Ripley told the 25-year veteran to fight her, even tagging him in the tweet.

While it is unlikely Michael Cole will take her up on the supposed challenge, Ripley did get knocked back slightly on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Mia Yim made her WWE return to even the odds for The O.C. against The Judgment Day.

The two will likely face each other at Survivor Series, either alongside their respective factions or as part of the women's WarGames match.

Rhea Ripley mocked another WWE legend at Crown Jewel

While she helped Finn Balor pin AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, The Nightmare's aforementioned appearance at last Saturday's Premium Live Event was newsworthy for another reason too. Ripley did her hair to "pay homage" to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Paying homage to the late great @TheBethPhoenix , may she Rest In Peace 🥲⚖️ Paying homage to the late great @TheBethPhoenix, may she Rest In Peace 🥲⚖️ https://t.co/w9jEYeZo3d

This came after she knocked The Glamazon out with brass knuckles during her husband Edge's 'I Quit' Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Rhea Ripley even hit Phoenix with a con-chair-to after the match, effectively writing her off the television.

It remains to be seen when Edge and Beth Phoenix will return to exact vengeance on Ripley and The Judgment Day. But for now, the heel faction's hands are full with The O.C. and Mia Yim.

