"Final Boss more like final b*tch", "Hang em up and stay away" - WWE fans turn on The Rock for potential WrestleMania 41 status

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to reports of The Rock's WrestleMania 41 status. According to rumors, The Final Boss might not wrestle at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

The Rock made his electrifying return to WWE at the start of 2024 and gave fans one of the best storylines alongside The Bloodline. At WrestleMania XL Night One, The Brahma Bull teamed up with Roman Reigns to lock horns with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

After their tag team match at 'Mania, fans were expecting to see a singles match between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows. However, according to multiple reports, Dwayne Johnson might not be available for WWE WrestleMania 41 due to his incredibly busy schedule.

Ad

Trending

A user by the name of "Pro Wrestling Finesse" recently took to X (fka Twitter) to write that they believed the news of The Rock possibly not wrestling at The Grandest Stage of Them All has harmed the show's card.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This post caught several fans' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone was frustrated with the reports and didn't want to see The Rock being involved in WrestleMania 41.

One fan wrote that they believed the former WWE Champion's tag team match at Night One of last year's WrestleMania might have been his last bout ever.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Pro Wrestling Finesse's X/Twitter handle]

Some fans wrote that the Triple H-led creative team could still have an incredible card for WrestleMania 41 without The Rock. Others believed Dwayne Johnson should take time out of his busy schedule to prioritize wrestling.

Ad

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: Pro Wrestling Finesse's X/Twitter handle]

Bill Apter believes The Rock could put himself in a main event at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter highlighted how John Cena put himself in the WWE Elimination Chamber Match without having to qualify for the event. Apter also said that he believed The Rock could do the same and put himself in one of the main events of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"Nobody has mentioned this before. If Cena can put himself in the Elimination Chamber... And if Cena can possibly put himself in a three-way with Cody and CM Punk, what is stopping Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson from saying that, 'Well, if Cena can do that, I am on the Board of Directors, this is now gonna a four-way.' This puts the Rock in main event on one of the nights."

Ad

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what The Rock has planned for his possible inclusion in this year's Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback