"Final boss for a reason", "Aura merchant" - WWE Universe reacts to The Rock exposing Roman Reigns

The Rock has played a major role in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe has boldly claimed that The Great One has turned Roman Reigns into his sidekick in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Final Boss made a huge statement after leaving Cody Rhodes in a bloody mess. During the closing segment of the show, he attacked The American Nightmare before taking the fight to the parking lot and leaving the latter in a pool of blood.

Taking to Twitter/X, a large portion of the WWE Universe reacted to a take that suggested that The Rock has turned Reigns into his Solo Sikoa. Since being called up to the main roster, Sikoa has been a close associate of Reigns, often helping him win marquee matches.

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns almost retired in 2020

In 2020, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman first aligned with each other and formed The Bloodline.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns opted to take time off from WWE before returning at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event later that year. However, at one point, The Tribal Chief considered retiring from professional wrestling.

During an interview with Uproxx, Heyman recalled Reigns considering retirement. He said:

“I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.”

Since forming The Bloodline with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has established himself as the top superstar in the company. He recently surpassed 1300 days as the Universal Champion and will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Reigns, The Rock, and Paul Heyman will appear together on the red brand. This will be The Tribal Chief's first TV appearance since his confrontation with The American Nightmare on SmackDown.

