Final RAW before WrestleMania XL garners massive praise from wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The final edition of RAW before WrestleMania XL featured numerous top names in high-profile matches and segments. It was opened by The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline. Fans also saw a chaotic face-off between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the program.

Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE during the Attitude Era and was integral to the company's success for years. He worked on storylines for various WrestleMania events and is closely following the product as the company prepares to host the 40th edition of The Show of Shows this weekend.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said based on recent episodes of the red show, he would give this week's edition an "A." The former WCW Champion and his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, thought the company did a great job in getting fans excited for WrestleMania XL.

"I would probably give it bro (...) based on other RAWs we watched, I would probably give it an A." (3:06 - 3:16)

This week's episode of the red show ended with The Bloodline brutally assaulting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their showdown on April 6, 2024. Could The American Nightmare and Rollins defeat the Samoans at WrestleMania Saturday? Only time will tell.

