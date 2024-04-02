We got another great episode of WWE RAW with Seth Rollins challenging The Bloodline and a big showdown between Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Judgment Day def. DIY & New Day

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed ended via DQ

Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Ricochet def. Ivar

Damage CTRL def. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa ended via DQ

We got a recap of last week's ending to WWE RAW before The Rock kicked off this week's show. The Great One talked about how he 'made the boy bleed' and 'split his head wide open,' upsetting the Cody Crybabies.

He showed footage of a little girl crying and saying that she was never going to watch Moana again as well as another girl who thought that Cody Rhodes died. The Rock said that it broke his heart he had to drop some wisdom on them: "Sometimes, a man has to do what he has to do when people talk sh*t like Cody did to him."

The Rock added that now, pro wrestling was cool again and the ratings have skyrocketed, thanks to him. He then said that he didn't come alone and was joined by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Roman said that it was always about family for him and that this was going to be the easiest WrestleMania of his life thanks to The Rock.

Roman said that they would easily win the tag team match and the Bloodline Rules are going to ensure that Reigns keep the title on Night 2. Roman thanked the Final Boss once more for kicking Cody's a** and said that he wouldn't be taken off the top of the mountain that easily.

Seth Rollins showed up and said that last week The Rock crossed a line and now the Heavyweight Champ was ready for a fight. Seth wanted to face The Rock alone to get revenge and if he declined, Rollins would face Roman instead and would accept any stipulation.

The Rock called him a punk and said that he gave Cody brain damage last week. Dwayne said that he knew Rollins was crazy and they didn't want to face him but Solo Sikoa did, in a Bloodline Rules match. The Visionary accepted the match before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (April 1, 2024): Judgment Day vs. DIY & The New Day

DIY was in control early on before Johnny Gargano took some vertical suplexes from Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor was tagged in before Gargano cleared the ring and tagged in Kofi Kingston.

Kofi got a diving crossbody on JD McDonagh and a superkick on Damian Priest to take him off the apron before getting a near fall in the ring. Xavier Woods came in with a DDT and Ground Zero but Dom broke up the pin.

We got some big moves from JD and Priest as Judgment Day came back in the match and Priest hit the Razor's Edge on Tommaso Ciampa to pick up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. DIY & New Day on RAW

Grade: B

The Bloodline were backstage and Paul Heyman let us know that Roman Reigns would be inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

We saw a montage of Sami Zayn training for WrestleMania with Alpha Academy. Sami and Chad Gable had a tense moment and Zayn admitted that he was scared of letting his family down again. They got back to training after some words from Gable and Sami seemed to be doing better than ever.

Judgment Day was backstage when Legado Del Fantasma showed up. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and the rest of The Judgment Day were not happy to see Santos Escobar and his crew and scoffed at Dominik for inviting them.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn got some big strikes in the corner before Bronson Reed slowed him down with some chops but was sent outside with a clothesline and hit with a big dive. Back in the ring, Reed was in control and Sami kicked out of a big slam before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Sami took some more clubbing blows to the chest before missing the exploder and taking a DDT and a senton. Reed went up top but missed the Tsunami before Gunther dragged Gable out by the feet, causing a distraction.

Sami rushed to help Gable before Gunther attacked Sami and took him down. The Ring General hit some clotheslines and chops on Sami as the match was called off but the bell was never rung.

Result: D.N.F

Sami was beaten down on the entrance ramp by the champ but managed to get up before Gunther hit him with the title belt.

Grade: B+

Lil Wayne was backstage on RAW and Jey Uso invited him to WrestleMania XL.

We learned that The Rock's grandmother Lia Maivia would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW

Ivy Nile was in control early on and tags were made before Candice LeRae mocked her and kicked Maxxine Dupri in the face. Maxxine tried for a rollup counter before going to the top rope but Candice dropped her while the referee was distracted, upsetting Indi Hartwell.

Nile got some big kicks on Indi before Candice got up on the apron and started arguing with Indi. Maxxine came in with a dropkick and took out both of them before pinning Indi in the ring.

Result: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell on RAW

Grade: C

Jey Uso was backstage and told Seth Rollins that he would be there for the main event in case The Bloodline tried something.

Drew McIntyre was at what looked like a funeral and said that CM Punk didn't have a match at WrestleMania thanks to him. He called Seth Rollins a knockoff of Jared Leto as the Joker and a 'cringe lord' before saying that he was going to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Ricochet vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

The match went outside early on and Ivar slapped Ricochet out of the air off a springboard and the latter landed on the floor. Back after a break on RAW, Ivar slammed Ricochet into the apron and the ring post before the latter came back with a big moonsault.

Back in the ring, Ricochet got a springboard lariat for a near fall before failing to lift Ivar. Ivar hit a leg lariat before getting the powerbomb for a near fall. Ricochet dodged the Doomsault and lifted Ivar into a fallaway slam before going up for the 630 splash and picking up the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Ivar

Grade: B

Andrade was backstage with Judgment Day and Dom told him that they needed him to deal with Ricochet. If Andrade was able to take down Ricochet, they would make him a part of Judgment Day. The Legado were still there as well for some reason, playing darts.

Becky Lynch was out next and called Rhea Ripley to fight her right then and there. Adam Pearce came out and told her that he wasn't going to allow that and told her to leave.

Rhea Ripley came out as well and Pearce tried to tell her to back off as well before the champ tossed her title at him and ran towards the ring.

The Eradicator took out the officials that were out with Pearce and started a brawl with Becky in the ring. The two were separated by officials before Becky got on the rope and hit a dive on top of Rhea and the officials.

Backstage, the brawl was still continuing and Adam and the officials were trying to separate them.

Damage CTRL vs. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Tegan Nox was getting bullied in the ring early on before Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark came back and hit triple suplexes on Damage CTRL with Tegan. Back after a break, Stark hit Asuka with a suplex before Kairi Sane took a missile dropkick for a near fall.

Kairi countered a suplex and tags were made to Nox and Dakota Kai. Nox got a knee strike and a cannonball before Kai came back with a superkick. Kai hit Nox with a running boot before Kairi and Asuka got the DDT/Insane Elbow combo for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on RAW

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was headed to the main event and ran into Drew McIntyre before telling him that he wasn't dead yet, referring to his eulogy promo from earlier.

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa - Bloodline Rules match on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins attacked Solo Sikoa right near the end of his entrance and took the fight outside before sending him into the steel steps. Solo picked Rollins up and sent him onto the apron before tossing him over the barricades.

Rollins hit Solo with some chairs and hit a DDT on one before setting up a table in the ring. Solo caught Rollins in the corner and put him through the table with a top rope Samoan Drop.

Back outside, Rollins hit Solo with the top half of the steel steps before setting up another table in the ring. Rollins managed to powerbomb Solo through the table and hit a stomp before Jimmy Uso took him out with a superkick.

Jey Uso showed up and we got a brawl before the two fought their way to the wings but then The Rock showed up and beat Jey down. The Rock headed to the ring and was about to attack Rollins when Cody Rhodes came back and attacked Dwayne.

Rollins and Cody cleared the announce desk and were about to put The Rock through it but Roman Reigns came back and stopped it. Back in the ring, The Rock and Roman were in control and Dwayne took his belt off and the two took turns beating Cody and Seth down with it.

Solo held Cody down on the ropes as The Rock whipped his back with the belt and Reigns yelled "This is what happens when you mess with the Bloodline". The crowd chanted 'Rocky S*cks' and the whipping continued as RAW went off the air.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: A