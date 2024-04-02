[Watch] WWE releases training footage of 39-year-old star ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE aired a training footage of Sami Zayn during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW as he intensively prepares for his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

After Zayn's defeat against Bronson Reed last week, Chad Gable took the opportunity to counsel Zayn, emphasizing the importance of not succumbing to Gunther's mind games. Drawing from his past encounters with The Ring General, Gable offered to provide training assistance to Zayn as he prepares for his high-stakes title match at WrestleMania 40.

During this week's show, WWE aired a video package of Chad Gable training Zayn. In the footage, the 39-year-old star took off several wrestlers, but Gable sneaked up behind him and put him in a choke. The master of The Alpha Academy explained why he had said that Sami couldn't beat Gunther. He then said that Sami performs at his best when people doubt him.

Gable emphasized that despite the doubts surrounding Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe stands firmly behind the Underdog from the Underground. He elaborated on the challenge of facing Gunther, describing it as an endurance test where Zayn should anticipate The Ring General's relentless resilience.

It will be fascinating to see whether Chad Gable's guidance and mentorship can empower Sami Zayn to pull off a miraculous victory and dethrone The Imperium leader.

