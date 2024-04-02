Real-life Bloodline member has Seth Rollins' back in controversial main event on WWE RAW

A real-life Bloodline member just promised to have Seth Rollins' back during a controversial main event on WWE RAW tonight. The star who has promised The Visionary is Jey Uso.

The feud between The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso has gotten personal over the past few weeks. Last week, The Rock took things up a notch when he brutalized Cody Rhodes and left him in a pool of his own blood.

Hence, when The Rock and Roman Reigns came out tonight to recall how The American Nightmare was brutally attacked last week, Seth had enough and he interrupted them. The Visionary then challenged either Rock or Reigns to a match on RAW. However, it was Solo Sikoa who accepted the challenge. The Final Boss then announced that the match would be contested under the Bloodline Rules.

Before the match, Jey Uso ran into Seth Rollins backstage and informed him that he has the World Heavyweight Champion's back tonight just like Rollins had his back last week.

This will be the first time that fans will get a glimpse of the Bloodline Rules match and will provide some insight into what could happen to Cody Rhodes if he were to lose to Rock and Roman on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

