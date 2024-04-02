The Rock makes major WWE announcement ahead of RAW

WWE is less than a week away from WrestleMania XL and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has just made a major announcement. The news comes ahead of tonight's go-home edition of RAW before 'Mania.

The Rock has announced that his grandmother Lia Maivia will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 and The Great One will be doing the induction himself.

Lia Maivia was a longtime wrestling promoter. She was married to Hall of Famer Peter Maivia. The 26-year veteran passed away on October 19, 2008, at the age of 77.

The Rock took to Instagram to post a video package for his grandmother, calling her a trailblazer, the family protector, and the real Final Boss.

"I’m honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the @WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss. @wwe @tkogrp #LiaMaivia #WWEHallOfFame #2024," The Rock wrote.

The 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Friday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, at 10 pm ET. The other names being inducted this year include Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali.