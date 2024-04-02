Roman Reigns set to induct wrestling legend into the WWE Hall of Fame this week

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will induct his manager Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

The two stars began working together in the summer of 2020 after The Tribal Chief made a shocking return to the company at that year's SummerSlam. He came back as a heel, won the Universal Championship a week later and later on, The Bloodline was established.

Paul Heyman has been working with the Anoa'i family for a long time. Back in 1988, The Wise Man managed a faction known as The Samoan SWAT Team, which consisted of Rikishi, Rosey, Samu, and Sam Fatu. He is an integral part of The Bloodline, which is currently one of the biggest factions in the wrestling industry.

This year's WrestleMania and WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Philadelphia, which makes it the perfect place for Paul Heyman to be inducted. He used to run a promotion known as ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) that was based in the City of Brotherly Love.

Expand Tweet

During a backstage segment on RAW this week, Roman Reigns revealed that he was leaving so that he could prepare his speech. Paul Heyman then announced that the Tribal Chief would be the one inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns being Paul Heyman's inductor? Sound off in the comments!

Poll : Do you think Roman is the right choice to induct Heyman? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion