"FINALLY", "GOAT for real" - Fans eagerly await former WWE Champion's rumored return

Fans were quick to comment on Twitter after they learned the news of former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's rumored return.

Kofi has not been seen on television since his last appearance on the March 3 episode of SmackDown. He has been out of action with an ankle injury, but there are rumors going around that the former champion might make his return soon.

In his time at the company, Kofi has made quite the name for himself by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship four times, the United States Championship three times, the RAW Tag Team Championship six times, SmackDown Tag Team Championship a whopping seven times.

WrestleWorldCC took to Twitter and posted a photo of Kofi Kingston and wrote that there are rumors going around of his return.

Fans started pouring in comments on the Twitter post as they are eagerly waiting for his return.

One fan was extremely happy to know that Kofi is rumored to return soon.

This fan was stunned to know that Kofi has competed in a lot of matches and hailed him as a GOAT.

Another fan tweeted that Kofi's surprise return would be fun if he makes an appearance for the Battle Royal.

One fan wants Kofi to drop The New Day persona and go back to how he was in his early days.

Michael Guzman @Michael_Guzman1 🏝 pic.twitter.com/E3o5WweS8f @WrestlingWCC Hell yeah,please drop The New Day persona and go back to The Original Kofi Kingston!!!

Another fan wants to see all three members of The New Day come back and reunite in WWE.

One fan hailed Kofi Kingston as the Jamaican sensation.

Bill Apter believes WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is an incredible talent

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that many people forget that Kofi Kingston was WWE Champion for a while and believes he is an incredible talent who should have gotten more singles opportunities.

"So many people forget he [Kofi Kingston] was the WWE Champion for a while. As an individual performer, I would have loved to see them keep him on top for a while rather than just moving him into the tag team situation. He's an incredible talent," said Bill Apter.

Kofi Kingston has been one of the greatest performers of this generation. His in-ring style is unlike anything we have seen. Fans want to see him make a return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

When do you think Kofi will make his return? Let us know in the comments section below.