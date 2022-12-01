"Finally somebody realizes what they had" - WWE Hall of Famer is a big fan of Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long is pleased with how WWE finally realized the hidden potential of SmackDown Superstar and Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that there hasn't been a more consistently entertaining and compelling presence in WWE today than Zayn. The Honorary Uce has mastered the art of keeping the viewers hooked through his character work, which has come to the forefront since he joined The Bloodline.

Zayn's weekly segments with his stablemates are not only hilarious but emotionally involving and captivating. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, though Teddy Long confessed to not following the complete Bloodline saga, he lavished praise on Sami Zayn.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the former Intercontinental Champion is like a hidden talent whose potential has finally been realized.

"I haven't been able to sit down and really take the time to watch it all, but Sami Zayn has always been a great performer. I had the chance to work with him one time... and I enjoyed every minute of it. Sami Zayn is like a hidden talent. Maybe finally somebody realizes what they had there all the time," said Teddy Long. [3:41 - 4:05]

WWE legend Teddy Long recalled working with Sami Zayn

The WWE veteran even got to work with Sami Zayn on SmackDown's May 7th, 2021, episode.

Teddy Long had a fun backstage segment with the Honorary Uce, where the latter demanded a shot at the IC Title. Long stated that Zayn was a "nice" guy who kept everyone laughing.

"Well, nice guy, that's all I can tell you about him. Really fun, you know, keeping everybody laughing. So, yeah, he's a character," added Teddy Long. (4:27 - 4:34)

Sami Zayn further solidified his place within The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022, where he finally gained the trust of Jey Uso. The stable defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Brawling Brutes in a brutal WarGames match. It remains to be seen how things pan out for The Honorary Uce in the coming weeks.

