Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to elevate everyone in The Bloodline to unprecedented levels. Honorary Uce Sami Zayn recently commented on working with The Tribal Chief following their new-found camaraderie.

The recent additions of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to The Bloodline have helped revitalize Roman Reigns' stable. Zayn, in particular, has been instrumental in helping The Bloodline keep tabs on their day-to-day affairs. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, he was finally accredited as the Honorary Uce.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of METRO to discuss his involvement with The Bloodline. Sami Zayn stated that it's an exciting time, and it's something he hopes they can continue to do forever.

"It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all," Sami Zayn said. "Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually."

Metro Entertainment @Metro_Ents



@WWEPR @WWEUK #GBBO



metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/wwe… EXCL: #WWE superstar Sami Zayn is a HUGE Great British Bake Off fan - and he wants to test his skills in front of Paul Hollywood in the iconic @BritishBakeOff tent EXCL: #WWE superstar Sami Zayn is a HUGE Great British Bake Off fan - and he wants to test his skills in front of Paul Hollywood in the iconic @BritishBakeOff tent@WWEPR @WWEUK #GBBOmetro.co.uk/2022/10/27/wwe…

Sami Zayn believes he and Roman Reigns-led stable are a can't miss formula

The interactions between The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce have been memorable of late. Zayn has managed on multiple occasions to compel Roman Reigns to break character with his amusing acts.

Sami Zayn believes this current storyline with The Bloodline is a can't miss formula and the kind of thing he enjoys as a wrestling fan.

"You have all these elements all going simultaneously with great storytelling, great characters, some good laughs, some great matches. You just mix all that together, it’s a can’t miss formula," Sami Zayn exclaimed. "That’s what I like as a fan, so that’s what I try to put out when I perform."

The Bloodline will make their presence felt on WWE programming on the upcoming episode of SmackDown as we are mere days away from Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul at the Saudi Arabia event.

It remains to be seen what role Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline will play to help Reigns retain his undisputed world title.

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Will Sami Zayn still be a member of The Bloodline by WrestleMania 39? Yes No 2 votes