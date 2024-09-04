Finn Balor addresses lack of title defenses as champion; mocks WWE Universe

One-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, has addressed his lack of title defenses. The veteran performer, alongside The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, defeated Awesome Truth on the June 26 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the new champions.

The Irishmen have yet to defend the titles on television despite being the champions for over two months. Interestingly, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have wrestled several matches during this period. In their latest in-ring appearance, The Judgment Day members lost to Damian Priest and Jey Uso in a tag team match on the September 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor recently took to his X (FKA Twitter) account to address the lack of title defense. He shared a picture of himself alongside McDonagh with the titles. Balor noted that they have been working smart instead of hard and have been the champions for 72 days.

"Work Smarter Not Harder#72Days Champions @jd_mcdonagh @WWE @WWENXT," he wrote.

The post caught the attention of JD McDonagh, who further mocked the fans with his reply, stating that the duo is doing a great job.

"Has it been that long?! We're killing it! 💪🏻," he wrote.

Ex-WWE employee claims Judgment Day member will control everyone, including Finn Balor

After kicking Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley out of the faction, the old Judgment Day members have repeatedly claimed that there is no leader and that everyone within the group is equal. However, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes that Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will start controlling everything.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci predicted that as the storyline moves forward, the 30-year-old would control everything, including Finn Balor, without the latter even realizing it. He pointed out that Liv Morgan is very smart. Carlucci believes that the former Riott Squad member has not let even Dominik Mysterio in on her plans.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said. [From 20:46 to 21:19]

Check out what Tommy Carlucci had to say about Liv Morgan in the video below:

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with The Terror Twins, who recently joined forces with Jey Uso. It remains to be seen if the former Bloodline member will help Priest and Ripley take down their former faction.

