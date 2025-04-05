Finn Balor announces major appearance outside WWE

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a message, revealing a major clash outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Prince jokingly wrote about facing his wife, Vero Rodriguez, on an upcoming non-wrestling show.

For several weeks, The Judgment Day seemed to be on the brink of breaking up as Finn Balor had problems with Dominik Mysterio. However, their recent social media posts suggest the two stars have now made up with each other. On the latest edition of RAW, Balor and Mysterio also teamed up to defeat Bron Breakker and Penta.

Finn Balor recently took to his Instagram Stories to send a message about his upcoming appearance on a Spanish show called El Pelotazo. The Prince jokingly referred to his wife, Vero Rodriguez, as his greatest rival, revealing that they would face each other on the show.

"Tonight, I face my greatest rival when I go face to face with MY WIFE on PELOTAZO on @telemundo! @telemundodeportes," he wrote.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio talked about his relationship with Finn Balor

During a recent interview with Khel Now at the WWE on Netflix event in Mumbai, India, Dominik Mysterio said he had a great relationship with Finn Balor as they have known each other for a long time.

Mysterio added that he had fixed things with Balor before highlighting their massive win against Bron Breakker and Penta on WWE RAW.

"I have a great relationship with Finn [Balor]. I've known him for a long time and he's always been there for me. So I understand he was upset. But, we fight and we get along now. That's what family does. We fix things. We just picked up a huge win on Monday [Night RAW] over Penta and Bron [Breakker]. It's the first time Penta has ever been pinned and Finn pinned Penta," Mysterio said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Judgment Day's future.

