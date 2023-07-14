Finn Balor apparently squashes rumors of beef with Judgment Day member with two words

Finn Balor apparently squashed rumors of a beef with his Judgment Day stablemate on social media.

It's no surprise that Finn Balor and Damian Priest haven't been able to see eye-to-eye recently. It all started when Balor interfered in Priest's match against Seth Rollins despite clear instructions to stay away.

Tensions continued at Money in the Bank when Damian Priest inadvertently distracted Balor during his match against Rollins thereby costing him the bout. The following night on RAW, Balor inadvertently prevented Priest from cashing in his MITB briefcase when he accidentally shoved Seth Rollins into Priest.

The two men have since been vocal in blaming the other for costing them the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the two men were able to get on the same page this past week on RAW and NXT when they teamed up together.

Now, Finn Balor has taken to social media to seemingly squash rumors that there are any problems between himself and Priest.

"Coola Boola @ArcherOfInfamy," tweeted Balor.

You can check out the tweet below:

Finn Balor is reportedly set to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Finn Balor has been on a roll recently since his loss at Money in the Bank and it looks like there could be a reason for Balor's recent winning streak.

The Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Balor has been winning his matches because WWE is planning to have him face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

"Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam. Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Based on this report, it looks like Balor may not be done with Rollins anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to defeat the Visionary in a rematch.

Do you think Balor and Damian Priest have squashed their beef? Sound off in the comments section.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes