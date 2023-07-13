Seth Rollins to face 41-year-old WWE star at SummerSlam - Reports 

With SummerSlam less than four weeks away, WWE fans are wondering who Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight title against at the event.

Earlier this month, The Visionary retained his championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London. However, his opponent firmly believes he should have beaten Seth that night.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Balor and Rollins will once again collide on Saturday, August 5th, at SummerSlam.

"Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam. Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The major X factor heading into their potential match is the looming presence of Finn's Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest, who is the current Señor Money In The Bank holder, meaning can cash in for a title match any time he wants.

Seth Rollins on not main eventing WrestleMania 39

For the third year in a row, Rollins' former SHIELD teammate Roman Reigns main evented the Grandest Stage of Them All, leaving Seth to watch the last match in the back once more.

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins was asked how not main eventing WrestleMania this past April felt.

"I think at first I'm always disappointed if I feel my match isn't gonna close the show. I think anybody in my shoes, that's a normal experience to have if you've been at it for this long, kinda grinding away. You want that spotlight. You want to be the name on the marquee and close the show." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whilst Seth Rollins has never been marketed as a WrestleMania main eventer, he did close the show in 2015 after he surprisingly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight title.

