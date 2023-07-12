"You want that spotlight" - Seth Rollins breaks silence on not being in the main event of WrestleMania 39

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke about not featuring in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rollins had a match on Night One of WrestleMania 39 against Logan Paul. The rivalry started at the Royal Rumble event when Paul eliminated The Visionary from the multi-man contest. The Maverick later interfered in the Elimination Chamber match, preventing the RAW Superstar from winning the United States Championship.

Rollins was on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast this week. The World Heavyweight Champion mentioned being slightly disappointed about not main-eventing WrestleMania. He detailed that given the time and effort he's put into the business, it was a normal reaction at that point.

"I think at first I'm always disappointed if I feel my match isn't gonna close the show. I think anybody in my shoes, that's a normal experience to have if you've been at it for this long, kinda grinding away. You want that spotlight. You want to be the name on the marquee and close the show." [13:30 - 13:56]

Seth Rollins was happy with how his WrestleMania match turned out

During the same conversation, Seth Rollins clarified that he actually ended up loving his bout with Logan Paul.

Rollins mentioned that The Maverick brought a lot of eyeballs to WrestleMania, which motivated him to put on a show for the new audience tuning in.

"Obviously, Logan, I didn't know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to Royal Rumble. But super athletic, so I knew going in that we were going to be able to work with that. It got to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I've ever had, actually."

The Visionary even praised his former rival for being a spectacular athlete and going toe-to-toe with him despite not having a formal background in the business.

What did you think of Seth Rollins' WrestleMania encounter? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article's first half, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes