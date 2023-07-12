Seth Rollins "didn't know what to expect" while working with 28-year-old rookie at major event

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke about facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

The rivalry between the two stars started at The Royal Rumble when Logan eliminated The Visionary. The Maverick later cost Rollins a chance to win the United States title after interfering at Elimination Chamber. This resulted in a heated rivalry between the two that culminated at WrestleMania.

On a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rollins mentioned that Logan Paul came with a huge social media following, and a match with him at WrestleMania meant that there would be more eyeballs on the product.

"I knew wrestling against Logan Paul was gonna be huge in its own way because there are so many people who know who Logan Paul is that have no idea what WWE is. We're still in the ongoing stages of you know, melting those two fan bases. So I knew that it was gonna be a great opportunity for me to have a spotlight with a guy who has a megaphone on him no matter what he does. So to be a part of that and to try and take my act to the next level, and get it to people that have never seen it before, I was really looking forward to that."

The Visionary also revealed that he had only worked with Logan At Royal Rumble and was not sure of how the match would turn out.

"Obviously, Logan, I didn't know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to Royal Rumble. But super athletic, so I knew going in that we were going to be able to work with that. It got to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I've ever had actually." [From 13:58 to 14:50]

Seth Rollins went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion

After a stellar win at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins turned his attention to the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship.

He beat the likes of Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the second round. There he took down long-time rival Finn Balor to advance to the finals. At Night of Champions, The Visionary finally defeated AJ Styles to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Since then, Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, defending the gold on several occasions.

What do you think of Seth Rollins' current run? Sound off in the comments section below.

