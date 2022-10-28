Finn Balor appears to reveal current goals of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor appears to have recently revealed the current goals of The Judgment Day.

Balor joined the group and became its de-facto leader when he ousted the founder Edge the night after the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Since then, Dominik Mysterio has joined the stable's ranks after attacking his father Rey at Clash at the Castle and the four-person faction is now running roughshod over RAW.

One thing that has eluded the group up until now is championships, as none of the four members have held any titles since joining the faction.

Finn Balor is now looking to change that, as he posted an edited picture of each member of The Judgment Day holding multiple titles. The image shows Rhea Ripley holding the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, Damien Priest and Dominik with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, the younger Mysterio holding the United States Championship, and The Prince himself being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A notable absentee from the picture is the Intercontinental title. While this might be because The Judgment Day is willing to avoid the wrath of IC Champion Gunther and Imperium, this is most likely just an omission of convenience, as there isn't enough room in the picture to naturally add another belt.

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day are currently feuding with The OC

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day's feud with AJ Styles became a little more exciting on the October 10 episode of RAW. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers) made their way back to WWE to team up with The Phenomenal One. The trio are named The OC.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions were released from the company in 2020, during the first wave of releases during the pandemic.

Despite Anderson and Gallows now backing Styles in his feud against Balor, The Judgment Day still has the personnel advantage. This was on full display during Finn Balor's match against The Machine Gun on this week's episode of the red brand, where Rhea Ripley power-slammed Luke Gallows at ringside and caused a distraction, awarding her faction-mate the win.

The two teams will face-off in a six-man tag match at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Rhea Ripley still provides an advantage to Judgment Day, her absence from the promotional material for the show suggests she might not appear at the event.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes