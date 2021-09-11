"The Demon" Finn Balor confronts Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Ahead of his big match against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, Finn Balor came out towards the end of tonight's Super SmackDown to confront The Head of The Table.

However, Balor was not his normal self. He brought back The Demon to confront the Universal Champion.

It was speculated that The Demon would return after the arena lit up in red momentarily and a faint heartbeat was heard following Balor's loss to Reigns on SmackDown last week. Turns out, the tease became a reality.

Finn Balor wasn't the only one to confront Roman Reigns

The WWE Universal Champion had his hands full on SmackDown.

After his shocking return at SummerSlam 2021, Brock Lesnar showed up tonight on SmackDown, which was broadcasted from Madison Square Garden. He confronted Reigns and demanded Paul Heyman grant him a Universal Championship match. Things spiraled out of control and eventually led to blows between him and The Bloodline.

Later during the main event, The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. When it looked like Montez Ford would pick up the win for his team, Reigns intervened. He put The Guillotine on Ford to force a disqualification, which meant his cousins retained the tag titles.

An incensed Reigns then claimed that SmackDown was his yard and accepted Lesnar's challenge. Immediately, the lights went and smoke filled the arena, signaling "The Demon" Finn Balor's return. It came face-to-face with Reigns, seemingly indicating whom the Champion will face at Extreme Rules on September 26.

Reigns has a lot on his plate right now. He will first have to overcome Finn Balor at Extreme Rules and then go up against Brock Lesnar.

