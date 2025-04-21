Finn Balor breaks online silence following Judgment Day betrayal

Finn Balor has broken his silence online after being betrayed last night at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day star competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41. While The Judgment Day stars worked well together initially in a match where it was 'every man for himself,' but they eventually got in each other's faces. Then Balor tripped up Mysterio on the turnbuckle and delivered a Coup de Grâce to Breakker.

However, Dirty Dom recovered and hit Balor with a Frog Splash to pick up the pinfall victory and capture the Intercontinental Championship. The inaugural Universal Champion took to Instagram today to share a photo of himself stomping on Mysterio during the title match last night, hinting that he may be out for revenge.

Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion, but had never won a singles title on WWE's main roster before becoming the Intercontinental Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Vince Russo reacts to Finn Balor's loss at WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe Finn Balor's rivalry with Dominik Mysterio needs the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night Two of WrestleMania 41, Russo claimed that Bron Breakker should have retained the title. He noted that Breakker would have benefited from being champion for a while longer and suggested that the rivalry between The Judgment Day stars did not require the title:

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker." [From 27:38 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch last night at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see if Balor attempts to get revenge on Mysterio later tonight on WWE RAW.

