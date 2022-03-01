×
Finn Balor breaks silence after historic title win on WWE RAW

Finn Balor is the new WWE United States Champion
Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 01, 2022 06:40 PM IST
News

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor won the United States Championship. The Irish superstar dethroned Damian Priest and secured the title for the very first time in his career.

In the aftermath of his win, Balor was assaulted by Priest. The Archer of Infamy took to the microphone to congratulate Balor but ended up attacking the new WWE United States Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Balor reacted to his title win, as he wrote the following:

"CHAMPION" - read Finn Balor's post-US Championship win tweet.

Check out Balor's message after winning the WWE US Championship on RAW below:

CHAMPION https://t.co/XV7WKzuQs2

Balor and Priest were involved in a fast-paced match on RAW. The pair took each other to the limit before Balor hit a Coup De Grace for the final blow, as he secured the pinfall victory.

Balor has now added another big accolade to his list of accomplishments. The current United States Champion is also a former NXT Champion, WWE Universal Champion, and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Finn Balor could go on to defend the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 38

#USChampion @ArcherOfInfamy hopes to continue proving himself, and his next big challenge lies in the form of @FinnBalor next week. #WWERaw https://t.co/nW0vfu2ti9

The Prince will be heading into WrestleMania 38 with the WWE United States Championship. The newly crowned Champion is expected to defend his Championship at the Show Of Shows.

While a United States Championship match is yet to be confirmed for 'Mania, Balor could put his newly won title on the line against Damian Priest in a rematch. Priest was the Champion for several months, having won the title back in August 2021 and defending it several times against top notable names.

Prior to losing the WWE US Championship to Balor, Priest was quite excited to share the ring with the Irishman, as he told WWE in an interview:

''Now Finn Balor, that's somebody since I joined the RAW roster I have been looking forward to squaring off with him," said Priest. "So, I am excited about next Monday Night RAW. How do I feel about going up against him? Just like I have with everyone else, Damian Priest remains United Staes Champion."
It remains to be seen whether WWE will book the rematch between The Prince and Priest for WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Pratik Singh
