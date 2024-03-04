Finn Balor breaks silence after Judgment Day loses major match at WWE show

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to break his silence after The Judgment Day lost a major match on a recent Road to WrestleMania house show.

The Judgment Day is currently in a heated feud with DIY and Awesome Truth. Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh recently locked horns with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, R-Truth, and The Miz on two consecutive nights during this week's Road to WrestleMania. However, the fearsome faction's members lost both bouts in Palm Springs and Bakersfield, CA.

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to break his silence ahead of his Bakersfield match. Even after losing at Palm Springs, Balor posted a picture showing off his tag team titles.

"Big Bad Bálor," he tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

You can check out the full results of Road to WrestleMania in Bakersfield, CA, here.

Konnan believes The Judgment Day does not need to feud with anyone else in WWE

During a recent episode of Keepin It 100, Konnan said that there were a lot of things going on within The Judgment Day, and they do not need to feud with anyone outside of their faction.

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying."

Many fans believe the Stamford-based promotion will split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships soon. It will be interesting to see if WWE will do it before WrestleMania XL.

