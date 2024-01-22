Finn Balor breaks silence after Judgment Day's 'message' to R-Truth

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently broke his silence after The Judgment Day sent a birthday message to R-Truth.

Since Truth began appearing in the fearsome faction's segments on RAW, their promos have been hilarious. The WWE Universe believes the former 24/7 Champion's 'inclusion' in The Judgment Day is a genius idea by the creative team which has given the stable a "new life."

Even though R-Truth believes he is a part of the heel group, the faction's members have not welcomed him in with open arms, not yet at least.

Truth took to his Instagram to post a video, showing fans a few birthday cards he received from The Miz and The Judgment Day. The former 24/7 Champion said he didn't know which member of the faction wrote in the card, but that he was thankful for it.

Finn Balor recently took to his Instagram stories to break his silence. He replied to the 52-year-old, confirming he wasn't the one who wrote in the card.

"That's not my handwriting [R-Truth]," Balor wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

A screenshot of Finn Balor's Instagram story. [Photo credit: instagram.com/finnbalor/]

Judgment Day member Finn Balor asked R-Truth to stop sending him texts

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to send R-Truth an angry message. The Judgment Day member asked Truth to stop sending him texts and stop asking him to get breakfast together.

"Stop sending me tweets. Stop texting me. Stop leaving voices mails. Stop trying to face time me! Don’t be waiting for me at the hotel tonight. And NO.. we are not getting breakfast together! EVER," Balor wrote.

Expand Tweet

Balor's attitude towards the former WWE 24/7 Champion changed slightly after last week's episode of Monday Night RAW when Truth gave him his "cut" from merchandise sales. It remains to be seen if he will accept the 52-year-old as his teammate or not.

Do you think Finn Balor and other members of the stable will accept R-Truth? Let us know in the comments section below.

