[WATCH] R-Truth thanks The Judgment Day for their thoughtful gift

R-Truth celebrated his 52nd birthday this past Friday, and nothing appears to have felt as sweet as the gift he received from his "family" for the occasion.

One of them is his tag partner, The Miz, while the other is The Judgment Day. Both of them send Truth a card on his birthday. In the case of the latter, while he acknowledged that he had no clue who among the five members of the faction wrote the card's content, he expressed gratitude nonetheless.

Check out R-Truth's message on X below:

"I definitely want to give a shout out, and say thank you to my family. I received some birthday cards. Miz, bro I appreciate the card you sent me," Truth stated, before turning the camera towards the other card. "From The Judgment Day, you know what I'm saying? So I really thank everybody that chipped in and made this birthday what it was, and, as we say in the Judgment Day: Live, laugh, and love."

Natalya also shared a photo with the former United States Champion on X, calling him a "true friend since day one" while wishing him a happy birthday. The picture was snapped in 2005 when she was starting in the independent scene.

It remains to be seen where The Judgment Day storyline goes from here, as Damian Priest allegedly advocated for R-Truth's involvement to continue. The veteran recently named the Money in the Bank contract holder his favorite member in the stable.

Damian Priest has an obstacle on RAW in the form of a former WWE Champion, will R-Truth assist?

Drew McIntyre is a behemoth, and The Judgment Day knows this. They had initially kept him at bay by not getting involved in the former WWE Champion's business on Monday nights. That is no longer the case now, though, as Priest is booked to go one-on-one with the Scotsman this week.

Priest and Finn Balor took on The Miz and R-Truth last week. In the bout's closing moments, the Archer of Infamy hit the South of Heaven on Truth, allowing Balor to pin him.

It will be interesting to find out if the veteran decides to interfere this week to help Priest secure a much-needed victory over the former WWE Champion.

Senor Money in the Bank has been teasing a cash-in since RAW: Day 1. It is seemingly a given that he will win a world title in 2024, albeit, as of this writing, it remains unclear how or when. ]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that the company should go ahead and allow Priest to successfully cash in at WrestleMania 40.

