Current champion has a plan for Drew McIntyre, discloses 41-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is the new No.1 Contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, with a match set to take place at Crown Jewel.

After the two agreed upon the title contest in the opening segment of WWE RAW, Damian Priest tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre intervened, hit the Glasgow Kiss on Dominik Mysterio and chucked the briefcase up the entranceway.

While doing a sit-down interview for WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest disclosed that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a plan for The Scot. However, for the time being, The Judgment Day has no intentions of exacting revenge on the former WWE Champion:

"So, I'll tell you this. Different story, had he actually cost me the contract," Priest began. "This is a whole different conversation, and Drew's not walking around. Fortunately for him, again, Mami with a plan." [23:52-24:08]

While Priest did not reveal what the plan itself was, he continued to talk about The Judgment Day's frame of mind regarding Drew McIntyre:

"She [Rhea Ripley] had an idea. I wasn't sure at first. Then when she spoke to me, laid it out, I was like okay. So, for now, Drew is okay. For now. There still is an issue that needs to be settled there. But like I said, for the time being, I will pump the brakes." [24:14-24:33]

With his contract still intact, the upcoming title contest in Saudi Arabia has a cloud surrounding it. Nevertheless, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is a blockbuster match in and of itself that has sparked a significant buzz.

Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk potentially resurfacing on WWE TV

There have been several rumors running rampant online regarding The Second City Saint. Survivor Series this year will take place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. While there was some fake news that he had already signed a one year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, it was recently debunked.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre was reserved when the topic of the controversial superstar was brought up:

"I mean, I don't make those decisions," McIntyre on whether WWE and CM Punk could come to an agreement. "I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," he said.

Fans have waited a long time to witness The Scot hoist a world championship live. It remains to be seen if he will dethrone Seth Rollins in Saudi Arabia, where the latter won the title to become the inaugural champion in May.

Interestingly, along with McIntyre, CM Punk and another top star were brought up in the conversation as potential rivals for Seth in the coming months. Check out the details here.

