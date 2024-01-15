Finn Balor sends harsh message to R-Truth ahead of WWE RAW

WWE veterans Finn Balor and R-Truth continue to trade social media jabs ahead of the big match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

RAW this week will emanate from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and will see R-Truth and The Miz team up as Awesome Truth to challenge current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Truth has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day since returning to the Survivor Series in November, as he seemingly wants to be a part of the faction.

Earlier, it was reported that Truth wrote "Amen [folded hands emoji]" in response to Balor's carefree message ahead of the tag team match. The Judgment Day leader has now responded to the former 24/7 Champion with a frustrated lashing via X.

"Stop sending me tweets. Stop texting me. Stop leaving voices mails. Stop trying to face time me! Don’t be waiting for me at the hotel tonight. And NO.. we are not getting breakfast together! EVER," he wrote.

Truth has not responded to Balor as of this writing, but it's clear that the former Universal Champion has had enough of the 54-time 24/7 Champion.

Damian Priest issues a bold claim ahead of WWE RAW match

Finn Balor isn't the only one expressing frustration ahead of the match against Awesome Truth on RAW, as Damian Priest also took to X with a special message.

The Archer of Infamy issued a statement to hype The Judgment Day vs. The Miz and R-Truth while also expressing doubt over whether or not he and his stablemates can get serious.

"Tomorrow night on #WWERaw we get serious...maybe [scales of justice emoji]," he wrote.

Several RAW and SmackDown teams are gunning for the next title shot from Balor and Priest, including DIY, The Creed Brothers, The New Day, Los Lotharios, LWO, and The Street Profits, among others. It remains to be seen whether Awesome Truth can get themselves in the mix with an important win.

