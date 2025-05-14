Finn Balor breaks silence after losing another match on WWE RAW

Finn Balor is experiencing turbulence in his current WWE run. After setting an unfortunate record on this week's RAW, the former Universal Champion has shared an update on social media.

The Prince was in action against AJ Styles in a singles match on the May 12, 2025, edition of the Monday night show. Despite attempts by The Judgment Day members to interfere and help the 43-year-old WWE star, The Phenomenal One overcame the odds and secured the victory after Penta provided a distraction.

This unfortunate outcome leaves Finn Balor with a record of 18 losses in his last 20 televised singles matches. However, it appears that the Irish star isn't disheartened by the latest setback.

Instead, The Demon King shared pictures from his match on RAW in Louisville, Kentucky, and seemingly showed his appreciation for his opponent by adding AJ Styles' entrance theme music to his Instagram post.

"FINN vs. AJ," he wrote.

Major WWE star says Finn Balor has always been there for him

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor haven't been on the same page for the past several months. To make matters worse, The Latino Cheat pinned The Prince in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

That being said, in a recent appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, ''Dirty'' Dom addressed his issues with the former WWE Universal Champion. He also took a shot at his father, Rey Mysterio, and claimed Finn Balor had been the "dad that stepped up."

"Finn's always been there for me. I have always said he's been the dad that stepped up. Before I even turned [heel] on my deadbeat dad [Rey Mysterio], I was tagging with Finn Balor overseas, being a big babyface. I have pictures of me in a bright red and green outfit and Finn in his trunks still. [sic] Finn's been there for me the whole time. So, he's my dude," Dominik said.

Only time will tell if Balor will part ways with The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

