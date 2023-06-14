Finn Balor calls 16-time champion a "bit*h" after WWE RAW

Finn Balor recently took to social media to call his arch-rival and current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, a "bit*h."

On the latest episode of RAW, Rollins and Balor came face-to-face in an intense segment. The Judgment Day member challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Rollins and will get his shot at Money in the Bank.

During the promo-off between the two men on RAW, Rollins took shots at Balor by calling him a "bit*h." Balor certainly didn't appreciate the dig from the World Heavyweight Champion and sent a strong message on social media.

"We will se who the ‘bit*h’ is in London," wrote Balor.

Vince Russo pointed out his problem with Finn Balor in WWE

Vince Russo believes that Finn Balor isn't a convincing challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he only liked Balor's entrance as The Demon and that there wasn't anything special about him at this point.

"The only thing that was ever impressive to me was the Demon's entrance. He didn't even know to work like the Demon. Other than that, I don't know what am I supposed to like. If you say, 'Okay Vince, here is Finn Balor. We want you to cling to this guy.' Okay, what am I clinging to? Give me something where [sic] I care. One way or the other, I either hate this guy or love this guy. Bro, there's nothing there for me."

Before facing Balor at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Title in an open challenge on next week's RAW. He will also come face-to-face with Bron Breakker on next week's episode of NXT.

Hence, heading into Money in the Bank, Rollins might not be the champion who faces Balor.

