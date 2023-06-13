"I don't know what am I supposed to like" - 62-year-old WWE veteran has a real problem with Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Finn Balor does not make a convincing challenger for Seth Rollins.

This week on RAW, Balor walked out to the ring and called out Seth Rollins, stating that the two stars needed to talk. However, to Balor's annoyance, the fans kept singing Rollins' song and didn't let him speak.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the novelty of Balor's character had worn off. The 62-year-old mentioned that he only liked Finn's entrance as The Demon. He claimed that there was nothing about The Prince's gimmick at this point that fans could gravitate towards.

"The only thing that was ever impressive to me was the Demon's entrance. He didn't even know to work like the Demon. Other than that, I don't know what am I supposed to like. If you say, 'Okay Vince, here is Finn Balor. We want you to cling to this guy.' Okay, what am I clinging to? Give me something where [sic] I care. One way or the other, I either hate this guy or love this guy. Bro, there's nothing there for me." [31:20 - 32:04]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank

During a confrontation on RAW this week, Balor accused Seth Rollins of halting his momentum after the former sustained an injury during his match against Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

Rollins mentioned that Balor just kept growing bitter while he was getting better. The Prince was agitated by the signing crowd and finally challenged The Visionary to a match at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins accepted the challenge and stated that he wanted to see the fiercely competitive version of Balor at the premium live event in July 2023.

Do you think Finn Balor can take the title from The Visionary? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use Russo's quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes