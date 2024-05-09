Finn Balor calls real-life Bloodline member 'overrated'

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has called out a real-life Bloodline member and put him on notice via his latest social media post.

Balor was recently in action in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. His opponent in the opening round was none other than Jey Uso, who beat The Judgment Day star to secure a place in round two.

On social media, Balor posted a couple of photos from his recent clash with Jey. He also called the real-life Bloodline member 'overrated'.

"OVERrated" wrote Balor

Check out Balor's tweet aimed at Jey Uso:

Sam Roberts wants a friendly rivalry between former Bloodline members Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

WWE personality Sam Roberts recently discussed the possibility of Jey Uso challenging his former stablemate Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Zayn and Jey worked together during their time in The Bloodline. Zayn was the first member to quit the group after he betrayed Roman Reigns, and Jey eventually quit alongside his brother Jimmy, who would later return to the faction.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Jey could aim to win the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. He said:

"But realistically, can you imagine a rivalry between two good guys, a match between two good guys and may the best man win scenario between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso? I mean, to me, that feels like a SummerSlam match. That feels like a big SummerSlam stadium match. Jey Uso versus Sami Zayn with all with all that history. But this time, it's not a blood feud. This time, it's as simple as: 'Look Uce, we respect each other. We know we're the best...' Sami says: 'Okay, Jey. If you need it, you can have it. But you gotta beat me to get it.' And now we've got after all this time Sami versus Jey. God, do I wanna see that? I really do."

With his latest victory over Finn Balor, Jey is set to face Ilja Dragunov in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament.

