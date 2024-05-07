Jey Uso could challenge major champion at SummerSlam, says WWE personality, and it's not Damian Priest

It has been almost a year since Jey Uso left The Bloodline and since then he has become one of the top babyfaces in WWE. The YEET Master has already competed for multiple singles title matches and Sam Roberts thinks Uso could challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Zayn and Uso have had a special relationship since their time together in The Bloodline. While the former Honorary Uce won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XL, Main Event still struggles to capture his first singles championship in WWE. He recently failed to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at Backlash: France.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts suggested that Uso could attempt to capture the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam in a friend vs friend match. Earlier this year, Main Event challenged Gunther for the championship but came up short:

"It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if he [Jey Uso] had actually won the Intercontinental Championship leading into WrestleMania. But regardless, he didn't. However, the idea of Sami Zayn, who at the moment is occupied with Chad Gable, he's gonna have a couple of other opponents. But the idea that there could be a friendly rivalry. The idea that at some point, maybe at SummerSlam, who knows when? Because I think people also wanna see The Usos eventually get together to face the new Bloodline," he said.

The WWE personnel added:

"But realistically, can you imagine a rivalry between two good guys, a match between two good guys and may the best man win scenario between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso? I mean, to me, that feels like a SummerSlam match. That feels like a big SummerSlam stadium match. Jey Uso versus Sami Zayn with all with all that history. But this time, it's not a blood feud. This time, it's as simple as: 'Look Uce, we respect each other. We know we're the best...' Sami says: 'Okay, Jey. If you need it, you can have it. But you gotta beat me to get it.' And now we've got after all this time Sami versus Jey. God, do I wanna see that? I really do." [From 25:27 - 27:04]

Sami Zayn will defend his title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been feuding with Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Last Monday, the Intercontinental Champion attacked the leader of Alpha Academy and Reed during a match between the two superstars. Nevertheless, he and Gable got knocked out by the Australian star.

The former member of The Bloodline later addressed his issues with Gable and Reed in a backstage interview. He claimed there was one way to solve their problems, challenging them to a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Title at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, Zayn has defended his title twice on RAW. He pinned Gable in his first title defense before winning his second against Reed via disqualification after getting attacked by the leader of Alpha Academy. It would be interesting to see if the Canadian WWE Superstar could retain his title at King and Queen of the Ring.

Do you think Sami Zayn will remain Intercontinental Champion until WWE SummerSlam? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

