Chad Gable sends warning to RAW star; vows to punish him at upcoming major WWE show

Chad Gable delivered a bold warning to a current WWE champion ahead of their title match later this month in Saudi Arabia. WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on May 25 in Jeddah.

It was announced last night that Sami Zayn will defend his title against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match at the premium live event later this month. Gable took to social media today to send a message to Zayn and vowed to punish him during the upcoming title match.

"Your never-ending sneak attacks. Your incessant need for validation. You just couldn't let sleeping dogs lie. You earned the punishment that's coming your way, Sami. And through suffering, I've earned the right to bestow it upon you. I've never been so giddy," he wrote.

Sami Zayn did the unthinkable last month and finally dethroned Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. Chad Gable helped train the veteran for the match, and Zayn returned the favor by giving him a title shot last month in Montreal.

Gable gave it everything he had, but it was not enough, and he snapped after the match. He attacked Zayn in front of his wife and has continued to attack the Intercontinental Champion in recent weeks.

Bill Apter on why he enjoys WWE star Chad Gable more as a babyface

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Chad Gable's character change and admitted that he prefers the veteran as a babyface.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter praised Gable's heel turn last month on WWE RAW in Montreal. However, he added that he likes the Alpha Academy member more as a babyface because he thought he was going to be the next coming of Kurt Angle.

"Gable was a heel before, obviously, but he went completely crazy in Sami Zayn's hometown, so to get heat from that audience, even the home audience watching it, not in Candada, is like, 'Oh my God, they're doing this to Sami.' It was a good move. I kind of liked Chad Gable more of the face, of the babyface, because to me he was the next coming of Kurt Angle," said Apter. [From 03:08 - 03:36]

Chad Gable has mainly been a tag team competitor on the main roster and has never captured a singles title. Only time will tell if he can win the Intercontinental Championship in the Triple Threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month.

