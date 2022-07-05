"Till they learn their lesson"- Finn Balor comments on attacking former champions backstage on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor opened up about The Judgment Day's attack on Rey and Dominik Mysterio backstage on RAW.

Finn and Damian Priest teamed up on RAW for the first time since the former joined the villainous stable. The duo faced off against The Mysterios after Rey challenged them to a match last week.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions won the bout after Rey cleverly pulled off the iconic Eddie Guerrero technique to cause disqualification. However, the father-son duo's victory was short-lived as Balor and Priest attacked them backstage.

Speaking about the assault on RAW Talk, Finn Balor stated that he didn't like The Mysterios using clever antics to pick up the victory and therefore decided to teach them a lesson:

"It's very simple. They wanna pull that fancy stuff in the ring with us? That's not gonna fly. That's why we attacked them afterwards backstage and that will continue to happen week in and week out till they learn their lesson that they don't mess with The Judgment day." (From 1:53 to 2:07)

The Judgment Day extended their invitation to Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Damian Priest and Finn Balor continued to play mind games with Rey and Dominik Mysterio as they once again offered the latter a chance to join their ranks.

The heel duo also approached Dominik last week on the red brand, insisting the latter think about the direction he needs to take. Damian Priest reiterated his message on RAW Talk this week.

He said:

"You either rise and join The Judgment Day or continue following leaders that lead you astray, and prepare to be punished." (From 2:15 to 2:27)

WWE @WWE



@ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw "The door of #TheJudgmentDay is always open ... especially those led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path."@ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor "The door of #TheJudgmentDay is always open ... especially those led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path."@ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor #WWERaw https://t.co/HGAIsHj3dV

While Judgment Day was undefeated under Edge's leadership, they lost their first match under Finn Balor. The Prince joined forces with the group after WWE Hell in a Cell and united with fellow members to take Edge out.

The Rated R Superstar has not been seen being on TV programming since being assaulted by his former group members. It'll be interesting to see how WWE books the return of its legendary star.

