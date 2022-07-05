Iconic Eddie Guerrero technique used in WWE RAW match

WWE Superstars Rey and Dominik Mysterio used an old Eddie Guerrero trick to pick up a win over The Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, The Mysterios were interviewed backstage prior to their match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Dominik spoke of his loyalty to Rey before the father-son team were announced, to a huge reaction. Prior to their match, Balor, in a new attire, and Priest, attacked the Mysterios.

The match featured many high-impact moves, including a double 619 from The Mysterios. The heel team managed to deliver a tough beat-down to the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions. However, The Mysterios were able to win via disqualification after channeling the late Eddie Guerrero.

Damian Priest distracted the referee as Finn Balor tried to hit Rey with a chair. However, when Balor grabbed the chair, Rey Mysterio hit the mat as soon as the referee turned around. This led the referee to disqualify The Judgment Day. The move from Mysterio was frequently used by Latino Heat during his heyday with the Lie, Cheat, Steal gimmick.

The Judgment Day then attacked The Mysterios in a backstage segment later in the show.

It will be interesting to see how the feud between the two teams progresses in the coming weeks. You can read more about Eddie Guerrero by clicking here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far