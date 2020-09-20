Finn Balor drops a teaser on his possible Survivor Series match

Finn Balor has been in NXT for over a year now, returning to the yellow and gold brand after three years away. He immediately found his place and following unfortunate circumstances that saw Karrion Kross vacate his newly-won NXT Championship, Finn Balor would face Adam Cole and become one of the few men to win the NXT Championship twice.

With no plans to return to RAW or SmackDown, Finn Balor will enjoy his time in a very different NXT than the one he was the face of in 2015-16. Speaking to Yash Bhati of Hindustan Times (H/T WrestlingInc), Finn Balor revealed some of the names he would be interested in facing at Survivor Series 2020:

"There's a lot of people I would like to face. Before he got injured, I would have loved to step in the ring with Edge," he began. "If he gets healthy and fit, that would be a match I would love to face. Randy Orton is also someone I would love to challenge myself with. Bray Wyatt or 'The Fiend', also; we have a lot of history, and that's something we need to revisit.

Finn Balor then revealed the big name that he wants to face is Drew McIntyre:

"The big one for me would be Drew McIntyre. We have a lot of history together - from the independent level, both NXT champions, [and we] had rivalries on RAW and SmackDown. He is someone I would love to get in there with."

Will Finn Balor ever return to RAW or SmackDown?

Finn Balor took a hiatus after SummerSlam last year, citing a major burnout. He had been active in wrestling for close to two decades non-stop and once he returned, he seemed to have a fresh approach.

There have been some big changes to the Finn Balor character, most notably the fact that he essentially abandoned the "Demon King" gimmick. He could be set for a blockbuster Survivor Series match this year.