Finn Balor gives himself new name following bizarre WWE Survivor Series entrance

Finn Balor has given himself a new moniker following his interesting entrance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Balor wore a mask for his entrance at WWE Extreme Rules in October, and again for Survivor Series last month. He squared off against AJ Styles at the premium live event in a singles match.

AJ challenged Finn to the match and wanted to put an end to the rivalry between the two once and for all. The Phenomenal One defeated Balor at the premium live event, but Judgment Day defeated The O.C. in an eight-person tag team match on the following RAW.

Balor took to Twitter to share a photo of the mask and gave himself a new nickname.

"No Face Finn," tweeted Balor.

Finn Balor claims Dominik Mysterio will be a huge star in WWE

The Judgment Day spent months recruiting Dominik Mysterio to the group and it finally paid off.

Dominik has completely turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and even attacked him during Thanksgiving dinner.

Speaking to BT Sport, Finn disclosed that he likes watching Dominik's character develop in WWE and said that he will be a huge star down the line. Balor also complimented the 25-year-old for his ability to adapt to playing a completely new character.

"He was only kind of adapting to that and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he's now turning on his dad and playing a completely different character. And the way he's like slipped into that character, it's incredible to watch (...) I think he's gonna be a huge star for us," Balor added. [10:01 - 10:42]

Finn Balor is the inaugural Universal Champion but hasn't been a major player in WWE for some time now. It will be interesting to see if things change now that Triple H is Chief Content Officer.

