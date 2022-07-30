Finn Balor hopes rumors of 11-time world champ returning at WWE SummerSlam are true

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is looking forward to 11-time world champion Edge possibly returning at this weekend's SummerSlam show.

A recent report revealed that WWE had plans for Edge to return at SummerSlam. The report further stated that plans were changed with the retirement of Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer has been absent from TV after he was ousted from The Judgment Day faction by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

During a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor hoped that the rumors of Edge returning are true as he wants to have a feud with the Hall of Famer.

"I ain't worried about that [Edge returning]. I'm actually kinda looking forward to it. I hope there is some truth behind the rumor because, you know, I would love to step in the ring with Edge," Balor said.

The former Universal Champion added that he had "given up" on the prospect of a match with the Hall of Famer after the latter's retirement, but that flame seems to have been reignited.

"Edge was someone who retired a long time ago and someone who I looked up to and admired, especially the way he transitioned out of the business. It was something that I'd kind of given up on, the idea of a match with Edge a long time ago, and I'd spoken to him about this." [14:48 - 15:33]

What are the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam?

Eight matches have been confirmed for Saturday's SummerSlam show. Finn Balor will feature when Judgment Day faces off against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a No-Disqualification tag team match.

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, with Jeff Jarrett acting as the Special Guest Referee.

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against former champion Ronda Rousey, while Theory will get an opportunity to win back the US Title from Bobby Lashley.

WWE @WWE Could @_Theory1 cash in and walk away with ALL the gold tomorrow night at #SummerSlam Could @_Theory1 cash in and walk away with ALL the gold tomorrow night at #SummerSlam? https://t.co/IRqQUHubAh

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will battle it out for the RAW Women's Title. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will main event the show in a Last Man Standing match for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Mr. MITB Theory will potentially be lurking in the shadows to cash in on the winner.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin and The Miz vs. Logan Paul are the other singles matches on the card.

SummerSlam promises to be a fun show with some potentially interesting matches taking place.

