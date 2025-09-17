Finn Balor makes a declaration after briefly turning babyface in WWE

WWE Superstar Finn Balor remains one of the most iconic wrestlers to step foot in NXT. The Prince was among the biggest stars on the black and gold brand across his two stints there. That is why he was a must for this week's Homecoming special at Full Sail University.Balor returned to NXT as his heroic persona, turning babyface for one night only. He interrupted Lexis King, who claimed he was the brand's &quot;Homecoming King,&quot; and stated that his match against Myles Borne next week will be a Lights Out Match.The Judgment Day member brought back his classic entrance and theme. This allowed Borne to attack King before Finn Balor himself hit him with the Coup de Grace. He has since taken to social media to send a two-word message regarding his return to NXT, declaring himself the Homecoming Prince.&quot;HOMECOMING PRINXE,&quot; Balor wrote.Many other main roster stars were also a part of NXT Homecoming, including Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn. It truly felt like a happy reunion.Finn Balor is up to no good on WWE RAWWhile he briefly turned babyface for NXT Homecoming, Finn Balor is very much a bad guy on WWE RAW. He is attempting to call the shots in The Judgment Day and is subtly scheming against Dominik Mysterio, who is currently holding the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships.Balor himself is a champion, with him and JD McDonagh holding the World Tag Team Title. However, The Prince's mannerisms indicate he is jealous of Dirty Dom. He could eventually get the entire Judgment Day to kick him out and replace him with another WWE star.However, it remains to be seen what's next for Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of the group. Liv Morgan's impending return from her shoulder injury could make things very interesting. As weird as it sounds, a babyface turn alongside Dirty Dom seems possible.