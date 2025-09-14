Finn Balor mocks Dominik Mysterio's family amid recent tension

WWE Superstar Finn Balor mocked Dominik Mysterio's family on social media today. Balor and Mysterio are currently both members of The Judgment Day on RAW.Finn Balor took to Instagram today to send a message about Dirty Dom's family. He shared a picture of himself, Dominik Mysterio, and the latter's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Balor suggested that the Intercontinental Champion made the right choice by leaving his father behind and focusing on The Judgment Day.&quot;The Family You Choose,&quot; wrote Balor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRey Mysterio suffered a major injury ahead of WrestleMania 41 and has not been able to return to the ring yet. The legend made an appearance at Worlds Collide this past Friday night and crowned Dominik Mysterio the new AAA Mega Champion following his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the reigning World Tag Team Champions on RAW. The duo captured the titles from The New Day on the June 30 edition of the red brand.WWE Hall of Famer comments on his relationship with Dominik MysterioWrestling legend Rey Mysterio recently provided an update on his relationship with Dominik Mysterio after years of tension on WWE television.The 28-year-old betrayed Rey Mysterio to join The Judgment Day and has become incredibly popular since joining the heel faction on RAW. Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, the 50-year-old suggested that his issues with his son were in the past. However, he left open the possibility for them to renew their rivalry down the line.&quot;I've kind of let things just be bygones be bygones, you know? Let him do his thing, let me do my thing. But if there comes a time, if he does become Mega Champion and he gets in my face or he just happens to light that spark up once again, of course, there is a huge opportunity for that,&quot; Rey said.FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKRey Mysterio officially passes the torch to Dominik Mysterio THE GREATEST MYSTERIO OF ALL TIME #WorldsCollideThe Intercontinental Champion is in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on RAW. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in June and is rumored to be out of action until next year. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Mysterio after he captured the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide.