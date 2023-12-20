Finn Balor was originally not supposed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35, according to former champion

Finn Balor's WWE career is filled with championships as The Prince has been an integral part of the promotion since he moved to the main roster. Recently, a former champion revealed that Balor was originally not penciled to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In 2018, Bobby Lashley paired up with Lio Rush, and the two were heavily featured as an act on Monday Night RAW. After picking up some steam, Lashley went after the Intercontinental Championship and won the title from Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in the coming year.

However, Lio Rush had become quite popular, and fans were rooting for him to win the title. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Rush revealed that there were originally plans for him to win the title in a handicap match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35.

"I know that there was a plan at one point to [win the Intercontinental Championship]... There were a lot of talks about having that match [Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush] at WrestleMania [35]... It would've been really cool to be able to wrestle on that card especially being the Intercontinental Champion, unexpectedly. I don't think anybody would've expected that. That would've been really fun." [From 00:20 to 01:34]

Logistically, Rush would've pinned Balor to win the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, the handicap match took place at Elimination Chamber 2019, and the rematch took place at WrestleMania 35, where The Demon defeated The All Mighty to recapture the title.

Finn Balor recently defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against a popular team on RAW

Last year, Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. After aligning with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, the trio kicked Edge out of the stable and went on to add Dominik Mysterio before the end of the year.

After ending the feud with The Rated-R Superstar, Balor and Priest started working in the tag team division. The duo won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Payback 2023.

Later, they lost the titles to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Fastlane and recaptured them two weeks later on Monday Night RAW. On a recent episode of The Red Brand, the champions successfully defended the titles against The Creed Brothers.

