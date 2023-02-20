Finn Balor posts a series of messages after 49-year-old WWE Superstar upsets him during Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently posted a series of messages after WWE Hall of Famer Edge upset him during Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Balor and his stablemate Rhea Ripley faced The Rated-R Superstar and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. Even though Dominik Mysterio interrupted the match to try to create a distraction, Edge and The Glamazon emerged victorious after the former hit Balor with a spear to pick up the win.

Following the match, Finn took to social media to upload a series of photos with his arch-rival, The Rated-R Superstar. All the photos showcased Edge attacking Balor.

He captioned it as:

"NOT COOL"

Two of the photos involved The Glamazon and Edge both hitting Balor during the match, which he captioned as-

"SUPER...NOT COOL !!!"

Check out some screengrabs of Finn Balor's Instagram stories below:

Damian Priest revealed what Finn Balor told him ahead of Elimination Chamber

Damian Priest recently revealed what advice Finn Balor gave him ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News Digital, Priest mentioned that it was hard for him to prepare for Elimination Chamber, as he had no idea if he'd be locked inside a pod or be the first one to start the match.

He then added that Balor had advised him to be aware of everyone's strengths and weaknesses, which would help him during the match.

"Yeah, I spoke to him about it. It’s basically one of those things where you don’t know. It’s hard to prepare when you don’t know if you’re starting the match or you’re in a chamber. That changes the dynamic. Just got to be ready and at the top of your game with whoever you’re in the ring with. You just got to, like he explained to me, know how everybody works. Just make sure you know all their stuff and what you can do with them and just be ready for whoever’s in there when you come out," said Priest.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Damian Priest going forward.

