Finn Balor, who is currently enjoying his run in NXT, took to Twitter to react to Slammiversary and tweeted two words to hint at what he liked.

Finn Balor tweets out "Good Brothers"

Finn Balor put out a simple tweet that exemplified what he liked about the show.

Good Brothers — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 19, 2020

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently announced that they had signed with Impact Wrestling and made their official debut when they arrived at Slammiversary XVIII.

On a special Talk'N Shop Podcast, Gallows said:

"I think the most important thing right now is that the fact that we are live and the countdown has expired. And the rumors are true, the internet buzz was correct, we have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. It's midnight, we're live, and we're going to be live on PPV tonight for Slammiversary. It's good brother time baby."

Gallows and Anderson wasted no time making their presence felt as they attacked Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

Advertisement

Other former WWE Superstars who made an appearance at Impact Wrestling 's Slammiversary were:

It'll be interesting to see where this powerful team goes in Impact Wrestling in the weeks ahead. Based on what we've seen so far, it should be one heck of a ride.

Here is the biggie.



After his stunning appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, @The_BigLG will take your questions. Join us live for UnSKripted with @chrisprolific only on Facebook and YouTube.



Save the timings! pic.twitter.com/v0t7fzVYCw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) July 19, 2020

After his stunning appearance at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, Luke Gallows will take your questions. Join us live for UnSKripted only on Facebook and YouTube.