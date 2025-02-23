Finn Balor reacts to recent WWE RAW loss with a one-word message

WWE Superstar Finn Balor suffered a massive loss on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member has not won a singles match in eight months.

Ad

The 43-year-old locked horns in the main event of the red brand against Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Visionary scored an impressive win over the inaugural WWE Universal Champion to join John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul in the high-stakes six-man contest at the upcoming premium live event.

Finn Balor took to his Instagram account to react to his loss. He posted multiple pictures from the Elimination Chamber qualifying match with a one-world message in the caption.

Ad

Trending

"wWRESTLINGe," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Ex-WWE champion comments on Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently shared his honest opinion on the recent contest between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE 24/7 Champion praised the two veteran performers for the match they put up. EC3 pointed out that the contest had some great selling and wrestling psychology.

Ad

"I think if you like good wrestling, Rollins and Finn was really good. Because, like, they did, they did their cool stuff. What they do. They sold some stuff like the gut versus the knee and the coup de grace. Oh, like, that's great psychology. His leg was hurt, and he hits the thing on him, takes him a second to get his stuff together to make the cover. And is that just enough? That's those intricacies I like," he said. [From 53:53 onwards]

Ad

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day members have been on the losing side in most of their recent in-ring appearances. With the group teasing the addition of a new member, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the heel faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback