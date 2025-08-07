  • home icon
  Finn Bálor reacts to The Judgment Day's historic announcement of debuting outside of WWE

Finn Bálor reacts to The Judgment Day's historic announcement of debuting outside of WWE

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:26 GMT
Finn B&aacute;lor will be at Triplemania (Image Credits: Finn B&aacute;lor on X)
Finn Bálor will be at Triplemania (Image Credits: Finn Bálor on X)

Finn Bálor has reacted to The Judgment Day's historic announcement outside of the WWE. The faction is set to debut in AAA at its upcoming Triplemania show.

Bálor will team up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez for a Six-person Mixed Tag Team Match against Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and NXT sensation Lola Vice.

On X, Bálor reacted to The Judgment Day announcing their upcoming AAA appearance. He sent a three-word message after agreeing to back Dominik Mysterio for his next visit to Mexico.

"Finn Bálor , hermano…. 🇲🇽," wrote Bálor.

Check out Bálor's post on X:

Finn Bálor on Dominik Mysterio's growth in the WWE

Finn Bálor discussed Dominik Mysterio's growth in the WWE, stating that he became a different "animal" once he stepped out on his own.

Speaking on The Ringer podcast, the former Universal Champion discussed his stablemate's growth and called him the future of the business.

“Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he's just been a completely different animal. Not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and on his promos and his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental for someone who has had very little training, no NXT experience pretty much. Most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV. This kid is the future of the business, in my opinion.”
Bálor and JD McDonagh are in their second reign as the World Tag Team Champions. They dethroned The New Day to win the titles. Whereas, Mysterio is in his first reign as a singles champion in WWE.

At WrestleMania 41, he pinned Bálor to win the Intercontinental Championship, dethroning Bron Breakker in the process. At Triplemania, he could become a double champion by winning the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match featuring champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

