  Finn Balor's wife shares hilarious prank on WWE star

Finn Balor's wife shares hilarious prank on WWE star

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 12, 2025 19:32 GMT
Finn Balor with his wife Veronica Rodriguez (Pictures credits: WWE star
Finn Balor with his wife Veronica Rodriguez

World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor's wife played a hilarious prank on the WWE Superstar. She shared a video of the same on social media.

The Judgment Day member has been married to Mexican sports journalist and television presenter Veronica Rodriguez since 2019. The couple often shares pictures and videos with each other.

Earlier today, Veronica Rodriguez took to Instagram stories to share a clip of herself playing a scare prank on Balor. The video captured the RAW star's hilarious reaction to the jumpscare. Rodriguez wrote a short message for her husband in Spanish that translates to "get your batteries."

You can check out the Instagram story by clicking here.

No member of The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor, was booked to wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel. However, the heel faction will likely show up on the Monday Night RAW following the premium live event. They might look for redemption, having lost to the team of AJ Styles, Penta, and Dragon Lee in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last week on the red brand.

Former WWE manager wants popular duo to dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship for the second time after defeating The New Day on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo has been the champion for over a hundred days. However, they have defended the gold only once.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette opined that the title belts were useless. He suggested The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed win the World Tag Team Championship.

"They have to have some ability to work together, which they do, and they need to be seen as main-event level guys. I'd put the f***ing tag team belts on Reed and Breakker because they [the tag titles] are useless now," he said.

Finn Balor recently lost his cool during an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW during a commercial. The former WWE Universal Champion appeared visibly upset when asked about their next title defense. Only time will tell when the duo puts the gold on the line the next time.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

