Finn Balor seemingly teases a rematch after four years; his opponent was rumored to be added to Judgment Day!

Finn Balor seemed to tease a rematch against a newly drafted WWE Superstar rumored to join Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh was one of the most consistent performers in NXT in recent years. He has delivered some standout performances in the ring and showcased his abilities. His in-ring skills earned him a call-up to the main roster. However, he hasn't been involved in any notable storylines or feuds. His last match on RAW was against Dolph Ziggler. Since then, McDonagh has been competing on Main Event against Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa.

However, McDonagh has been seen on RAW often speaking to Finn Balor. Recently, Balor posted to his Instagram Stories that seemed to indicate a potential rematch between the two men.

Finn Balor's Story with JcMcDonagh

If this match takes place, it will be the first time these two men face each other in four years. These two men last met each other at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, where Balor defeated McDonagh.

JD McDonagh was initially rumored to join the Judgment Day

When JD McDonagh made his RAW debut, he was involved in some segments where he could be seen talking to Balor backstage. These subtle hints got fans talking about a potential new addition to the group.

It also made a lot of sense, given that Balor and McDonagh go back to their days in the Indies. However, McDonagh has been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks.

A recent report from WRKD Wrestling stated that plans for McDonagh to join Judgment Day have been halted for now.

With the JD McDonagh plans halted, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have these two men feud.

Do you want to see JD McDonagh join Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section.

