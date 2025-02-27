Finn Balor sends a bizarre one-word message aimed at top WWE champion after a big tease on Monday Night RAW

Finn Balor came face-to-face with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on this week's Monday Night RAW. He sent a bizarre one-word message aimed at him on social media later.

Ad

Balor and Carlito were in Dominik Mysterio's corner for his match against Breakker. The Judgment Day members kept interfering in the match, and Balor even tried using a steel chair on the Intercontinental Champion but was unsuccessful.

On Instagram, Balor shared a photo of his confrontation with Breakker and shared a one-word message.

"MEOW," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Breakker has been feuding with AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. Following Styles' victory over Mysterio, he tried to ambush The Phenomenal One but ended up hitting Mysterio with a Spear.

Meanwhile, Balor recently lost to Seth Rollins and failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Tommy Carlucci stated that WWE management doesn't fully appreciate Finn Balor

Finn Balor is highly regarded as one of the best and most talented superstars on the WWE roster.

Ad

Speaking on The Last Word podcast, Carlucci briefly discussed Balor's recent loss to Seth Rollins. He also praised the 43-year-old and highlighted his attributes. Carlucci said:

"And I hate to say that, 'cause I think Finn is a real good superstar, a good worker, he has a great look, he's in shape, and it's just not there yet. For some reason, the upper management or creative is not seeing it, like some other people might see it."

Ad

Ad

Balor's direction heading into WrestleMania 41 is unclear. WWE has teased a feud between him and Dominik Mysterio, considering the tension within The Judgment Day camp. However, they continue to be stablemates.

The veteran superstar has lost several marquee matches in recent months. Not only did he and JD McDonagh drop the WWE World Tag Team Championships to The War Raiders, Balor was also beaten by arch-rival Damian Priest in their rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback