WWE's upper management may not fully recognize 43-year-old star's current potential, believes Tommy Carlucci

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on a podcast. During the review, he discussed the main event match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, which determined the final participant in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Demon suffered a loss at the hands of The Revolutionary on the February 17, 2025, installment of the red brand. Rollins will join John Cena, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre inside the chain-linked steel structure on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

In a recent episode of The Last Word podcast presented by Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Tommy Carlucci supported Jonathan Coachman's opinion regarding Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins. The former WWE employee argued that the current six-man field allows for a stronger storyline than one including The Prince.

"I have to jump on board with this. There's no way this was going to happen. We knew Seth [Rollins] was going to advance, we got six [men for the Chamber match] now. Now, we can tell a better story with these six guys, more than having Finn [Balor] in there," Carlucci said.

While acknowledging Balor's in-ring abilities, Tommy Carlucci implied that WWE's upper management or creative may not fully appreciate his potential. The veteran added:

"And I hate to say that, 'cause I think Finn is a real good superstar, a good worker, he has a great look, he's in shape, and it's just not there yet. For some reason, the upper management or creative is not seeing it, like some other people might see it." [From 49:16 to 49:44]

Watch the full episode below:

What did Jonathan Coachman have to say about Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins' match-up on WWE RAW?

The Coach made a shocking claim about the impressive main event showdown between The Visionary and The Demon King on RAW. The former SmackDown commentator acknowledged that WWE presented the match as competitive, but he never believed Finn Balor would win against Seth Rollins.

In the same episode of The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman stated that the 43-year-old WWE star's inclusion in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match was never a serious possibility in his view.

"When you have these big matches and the WWE wants us to believe that either guy could win—I never thought Finn [Balor] was going to get the job done tonight. Was it a good match? Okay, yes, but to Matt's [Morgan] point, we never thought for a second Tommy [Carlucci] that Finn was going to be that sixth guy in the [Men's] Chamber match," Coachman said.

Only time will tell whether Finn Balor and his Judgment Day crew will make their way to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

