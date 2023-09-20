Finn Balor sends a cryptic message after teases of potential new addition to Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor sends a message on social media regarding the two titles that he owns.

In recent weeks, Finn Balor and his faction have been busy trying to recruit The Usos to join their stable. Dominik Mysterio first reached out to Jey Uso to join their group before they extended an invitation to Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Given that The Bloodline has crumbled, The Judgment Day has seemed eager in trying to expand its group by adding more members in recent weeks. Prior to Jey, Rhea Ripley presented an opportunity to NXT upstart Lyra Valkyria but was eventually turned down.

Despite being the dominant faction in WWE, nobody seems interested in joining The Judgment Day as they have been declined by superstars at every opportunity. However, it seems Jey might potentially join the group in recent weeks since he has no active offers on the table.

In the wake of all the teases going on, Finn Balor took to social media to post a cryptic message.

"BLUE + RED = PURPLE"

Check out his post here:

Jey Uso turned down The Judgment Day's offer on RAW

The Judgment Day has continuously tried to recruit Jey Uso to their group on RAW. Damian Priest even had a heart-to-heart with the former Bloodline member and told him he had until the end of the night to make his decision.

The group was even present at ringside to show their support for Jey Uso. However, the former SmackDown star turned them down by superkicking Priest, Mysterio, and Balor. After losing the match to Drew McIntyre, the group attacked Jey until Cody Rhodes showed up to fight them off.

Despite his actions as part of The Bloodline, it looks like Jey still has some friends looking out for him on WWE RAW.

Do you think Jey Uso should join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!